Pendal Group Ltd Buys 2,159 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,483.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,451.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

