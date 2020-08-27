Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

