Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,451.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,136.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,483.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

