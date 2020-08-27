Julie Wainwright Sells 6,997 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $118,879.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,292,806 shares in the company, valued at $72,934,773.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $1,991,743.65.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,415 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $216,657.45.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Julie Wainwright sold 120,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. BTIG Research began coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

