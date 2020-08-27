Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Increased by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

