Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

