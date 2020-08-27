Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

