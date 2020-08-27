Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,745 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Simmons First National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

