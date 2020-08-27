Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,794 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,737 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

