Amalgamated Bank Sells 726 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

