New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,250 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

