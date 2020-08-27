State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.80 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Nielsen worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 153.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

