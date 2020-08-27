PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,126 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of DVA opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.