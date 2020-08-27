Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lumentum worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

