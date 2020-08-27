Keybank National Association OH Acquires 100 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Steris were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steris by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 11.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,573 shares of company stock worth $5,181,928. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.77. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.49.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

