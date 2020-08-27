Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Etsy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY opened at $126.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $100,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

