Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

