Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 22.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,929,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 667.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 70.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Watsco by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $245.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.44. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $246.43.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.