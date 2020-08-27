BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

BYM opened at $14.02 on Thursday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

