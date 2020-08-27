Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,325 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,963,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 250.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 152,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 287.5% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 159,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

