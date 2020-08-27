US Bancorp DE Has $979,000 Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L Brands were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $48,964,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in L Brands by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958,475 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,266,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of LB stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

