123,150 Shares in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fastly by 704,498.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $7,654,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fastly by 134.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 334,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $89.69 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $117.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,231,758.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,130 shares of company stock worth $85,611,405. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

