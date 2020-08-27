Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $158,000 in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. TheStreet cut L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

