Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $158,000 in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. TheStreet cut L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Microchip Technology Inc. Stake Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH
Microchip Technology Inc. Stake Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH
Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc
Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc
Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,745 Simmons First National Co.
Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,745 Simmons First National Co.
Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,794 Shares of KKR & Co Inc
Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,794 Shares of KKR & Co Inc
Amalgamated Bank Sells 726 Shares of Silicon Laboratories
Amalgamated Bank Sells 726 Shares of Silicon Laboratories
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,250 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,250 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report