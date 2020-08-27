New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of Independent Bank worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDB opened at $64.13 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

