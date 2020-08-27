New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.60% of Ameris Bancorp worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 263,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.