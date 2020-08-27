Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 204,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 159,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,609 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

