EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 185,827 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

