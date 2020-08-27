Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roku were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after acquiring an additional 414,836 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 406,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $37,636,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $164.28 on Thursday. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.68.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,896,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,701 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,141. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

