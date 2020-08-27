Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

