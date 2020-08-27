State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wendys were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wendys by 9.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Wendys stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

