Virtu Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Gravity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gravity by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 43.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gravity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter worth $752,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRVY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $632.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. Gravity Co., LTD. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

