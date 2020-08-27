Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,978 put options on the company. This is an increase of 889% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

Shares of MLM opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

