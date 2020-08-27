Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Clarus Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Founders Advantage Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Founders Advantage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

FCF stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. Founders Advantage Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

