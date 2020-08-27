Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

