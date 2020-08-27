Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $142,463,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 65.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Masimo by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after buying an additional 254,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 7,341.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $218.23 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

