Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,420,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,560 shares of company stock worth $65,172,485. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $342.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.