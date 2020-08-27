Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,847 shares of company stock worth $15,356,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

