Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,271 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

