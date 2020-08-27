Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Post by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Post by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Post by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

