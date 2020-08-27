NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.73

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 2240176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 200,762 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 839,145 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

