NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.73

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 2240176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 200,762 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 839,145 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
