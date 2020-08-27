US Bancorp DE Has $993,000 Stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Pluralsight by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PS stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,111,736 shares of company stock valued at $77,915,354 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

