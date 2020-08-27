Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

