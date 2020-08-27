Amalgamated Bank Has $766,000 Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 659.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 278,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 313,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIV opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

