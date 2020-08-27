Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 473.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $8.82 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

