Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

