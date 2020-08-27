3,510 Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $218.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $221.97. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

