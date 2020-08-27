Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,156 Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Avaya by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Avaya stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

