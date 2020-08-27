ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

