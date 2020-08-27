Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $682,000 Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $306.14 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

