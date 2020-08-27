Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $143,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Bank System by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,504,000 after acquiring an additional 342,692 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBU. Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

